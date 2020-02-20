FHP: Pedestrian critically injured in Blanding Boulevard crash

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was critically injured when they were hit by a truck Wednesday evening on Blanding Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Blanding and Blairmore boulevards.

According to FHP, the truck was traveling southbound when the pedestrian crossed in front and was hit. The driver of the truck stopped and began rendering aid to the person before they were taken to Orange Park Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Two southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard were closed during Wednesday night’s investigation.