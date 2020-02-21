Bald eagle spotted enjoying lunch in Clay County

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – Now that’s something you don’t see every day!

A Clay County man spotted a beautiful bald eagle enjoying his lunch on Thursday.

John Casillas told News4Jax he snapped these photos around 3:15 p.m.

He witnessed the majestic bird flying over houses in Fleming Island. The bird later landed in his back yard. He was able to watch it soar and hunt.

“He grabbed a big fish from the pond," Casillas said. "I took a few pictures.”