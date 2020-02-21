SWAT raid in Middleburg neighborhood leads to meth arrest
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday after a SWAT raid in a Middleburg neighborhood and charged with three felony counts of sale and delivery of meth, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
The search warrant was served at a home on Peppergrass Street. The Sheriff’s Office said it was the result of an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics in the Middleburg area.
Investigators said deputies seized numerous amounts of drug paraphernalia, prescription pills and used needs.
