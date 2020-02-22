Murder arrest made after Callahan man shot to death in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the death of a Nassau County man who was found shot to death in Riverside.

It happened on Feb. 16 in the Riverside area on King Street near Forbes Street. On Friday, police said they arrested Rodney Braziel and charged him with murder.

A man was found dead by off-duty officers, who heard gunshots in the area, according to police. Friends, as well as the anti-crime group M.A.D. D.A.D.S. identified the man as 23-year-old Blake Hendrix, of Callahan.

Hendrix, a West Nassau High School graduate, was shot after a fight broke out, his friends previously told News4Jax. His uncle said his nephew was protecting a friend who was involved in the fight.

The uncle said Hendrix was set to graduate from trade school and had perfect attendance.

Hendrix’s funeral is taking place Saturday. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Hendrix.

Braziel was scheduled for a bond hearing at 1 p.m.