Man killed in crash on Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Troopers were sent to investigate a deadly crash Saturday in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported on Blanding Boulevard near the intersection of Peppergrass Street.

According to FHP, James Brown, 47, of Middleburg, was killed in the crash. An 8-year-old girl who was in the car was hospitalized with minor injuries.

FHP said Brown’s car crossed in front of a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The truck collided with the car.

Troopers said the driver of the truck was not hurt. A 5-year-old boy who was in the truck was said to have minor injuries. A 2-year-old girl who was also in the truck was unharmed.