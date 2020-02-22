Man arrested & charged in Fernandina Beach sexual assault

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – It was under the cloak of darkness when Fernandina Beach police said a woman was sexually assaulted between two homes on South 10th Street.

Investigators said the incident was reported at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019. Officers on Thursday arrested Michael Blue Jr., 29.

According to the Fernandina Beach Police Department, DNA evidence was collected from the scene and the victim, who was taken to a hospital. Investigators said the evidence was tested and matched Blue Jr.'s DNA.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said the evidence made it easier for charges to be filed.

“The most compelling evidence against this individual is the fact they got his DNA from the victim," Jefferson said.

News4Jax spoke with six people who said they know Blue Jr. All said they were shocked to learn of the allegations.

According to the police report, a witness told police that he heard noises from outside his house and then looked outside. Detectives said the witness didn’t realize he was witnessing an assault.

Records on Friday night showed Blue Jr. was held in the Nassau County Jail on a $300,000 bond.