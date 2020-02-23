JSO investigates fatal motocycle crash in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash with a fatality near Theresa Drive in Arlington just before 7 p.m. Saturday after a passerby saw the motorcycle on the ground.

Deputies said they found an adult male in serious condition on the ground next to the flipped motorcycle. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Theresa Drive remained closed while traffic homicide detectives conducted their investigation.

News4Jax has a crew on the scene for a police briefing, and we will update this story as soon as more details become available.