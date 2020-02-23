Orange Park hosts Longest Table event

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The town of Orange Park hosted its first Longest Table event on Saturday in the heart of the town.

The event was a shared meal, at one long table that stretched along the newly renovated eastern section of Kingsley Avenue.

Attendees enjoyed dinner and conversation designed to build relationships and enhance the community.

The town’s mayor, Connie Thomas compared the inaugural Longest Table to a parade saying the special event is not the same without the attendees.

"[It’s] a time to gather our community in a way that a parade long ago would do for our Town,” said Mayor Connie Thomas. “It will give us all a chance to visit with neighbors young and old, as we think about how we want our community to step into the future.”

Two meal options were available from either Moosehaven or The Urban Bean Coffeehouse Cafe. Guests were also able to attend for free if they brought their own meals. The Orange Park Woman’s Club held a bake sale, and Grace Episcopal Church’s Youth Ministry provided beverages at the event.

As for any dinner party there was also a kid’s table. Children ages 3 to 12 were invited to attend The Kid’s Longest Table to be held at Grace Episcopal Day School where they got pizza, drinks, and entertainment.