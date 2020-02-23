Pingpong-themed restaurant, bar closing its doors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pingpong-themed bar and restaurant on the city’s Southside has closed its doors for good, the venue announced Sunday.

Smash Sports Bar & Restaurant announced the closure on its Facebook page and website.

Smash touted itself as “Jacksonville’s only pingpong-focused sports bar and restaurant.”

Back in November 2018, News4Jax profiled the then-newly opened venue, which offered drinks, dining and table tennis.

The 13,000-square-foot space on Baymeadows Road at Philips Highway featured about a dozen pingpong tables, as well as private rooms for dining.

The menu included items such as chicken wings, flatbreads, burgers and appetizers.

Below is the full statement regarding the closure that was posted on Smash’s website:

"Dear Jacksonville, it is with heavy hearts we must announce that as of Sunday, February 23rd 2020, SMASH Sports Bar & Restaurant will no longer be open for business.

"We’d like to thank the various charities and local businesses that chose to partner with us regularly. We cherish your support and the great memories made together.

"Thank you to every person who visited and every group that held events and enjoyed our unique and interactive restaurant. We appreciate your business and time spent having fun here at Smash!

"Most importantly, thank you to our friends, family and our staff for your continuous support and always working hard to make Smash the best place it could possibly be. We wish you all the best moving forward.

We love Jacksonville and couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of such a courageous and thriving community. So take it easy, keep smashing, and keep supporting local businesses!"