Woman dead in Alachua County hit-and-run

FHP searching for driver that dragged, ran over the woman

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

FHP is searching for the driver of this truck, who they say dragged a woman and ran her over in Alachua County Saturday.
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol asked for the public’s help finding the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Alachua County Saturday.

Troopers say the man behind the wheel of a Ford pickup truck was driving while dragging a woman for several hundred feet.

They say the Ford F-250 or 350 was last seen heading south on I-75 near 39-th Avenue in Gainesville around 5 Saturday afternoon.

She was eventually run over by the back tire.

Emergency responders took her to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or has more information on the case is asked to contact FHP or CrimeStoppers.

