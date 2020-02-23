Woman dead in Alachua County hit-and-run

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol asked for the public’s help finding the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Alachua County Saturday.

Alachua Co. FHP is requesting any info about this F -250 or F-350 pu or the white male driver- last scene sb on I-75 & exit on 39th Ave near 5 pm. The female passenger was dragged several hundred ft then run over by the rear tire and died @ Shands, call FHP or Crime Stoppers pic.twitter.com/pAZzajdXLm — FHP Gainesville (@FHPGainesville) February 23, 2020

Troopers say the man behind the wheel of a Ford pickup truck was driving while dragging a woman for several hundred feet.

They say the Ford F-250 or 350 was last seen heading south on I-75 near 39-th Avenue in Gainesville around 5 Saturday afternoon.

She was eventually run over by the back tire.

Emergency responders took her to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or has more information on the case is asked to contact FHP or CrimeStoppers.