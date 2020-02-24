Police: Arrest made after man found shot in Hazel’s Hot Dogs parking lot

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday at his home after another man was shot last month near historic St. Augustine, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Thomas Miguel Ryan, 50, was booked about 2:15 p.m. Monday into the St. Johns County jail on a charge of aggravated battery, according to online jail records. He was released about three hours later on $35,000 bond, jail records show.

Officers said they responded about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 14 to a shooting in the area of North Ponce de Leon Boulevard and McMillan Street. Police said they learned a man who was shot ran off from the scene and was located a couple of blocks south in the parking lot of Hazel’s Hot Dogs on North Ponce de Leon Boulevard at Center Street. Police said the man was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jail records show the address that Ryan provided was McMillan Street -- near where last month’s shooting happened.