Atlantic Beach moving forward with balloon release ban

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A push to ban balloon and sky lantern releases is moving forward in Atlantic Beach.

On Monday evening, commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the proposed ordinance.

If the ordinance is passed, violators would have to pay fines of $250 per balloon up to a maximum of $1,000.

Supporters of the ban say the balloons can kill animals and cause pollution.

Some people say the infractions would be difficult to enforce and suggested that organizations like Beaches Go Green help educate the public.

Atlantic Beach city commissioners first introduced the proposed ordinance in January, using Fernandina Beach as an example. Last year, Fernandina Beach passed a similar ordinance banning the intentional release of helium balloons.

Neptune and Jacksonville Beaches are also said to be considering banning balloon and lantern releases.