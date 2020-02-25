First Baptist Church plans to tear down 1 of its buildings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – First Baptist Church is looking to make a change in downtown Jacksonville and planning to tear down one of its oldest buildings.

The 93-year-old building could be designated as a historic site, which would block demolition. The church is planning to fight that designation so it can build a welcome center on the site for the downtown location.

As reported by the Jacksonville Daily Record, First Baptist Senior Pastor Heath Lambert said the church would take legal action to challenge local landmark status if it is approved by City Council.

The Historic Preservation Commission said the site meets most of the criteria for historic designation, and it plans to take up the matter Wednesday afternoon.

A request for comment from First Baptist Church was not immediately returned on Tuesday.