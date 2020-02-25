Jacksonville police looking for missing 72-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening.

Officers said they responded Monday to Sunwood Drive, near Philips Highway and Interstate 295, and learned that Harry F. Smith was last seen about 6 a.m. when he left his home.

Police said they’re trying to locate Smith to make sure that he’s safe.

Smith is believed to driving a red 2019 Ford Explorer with Florida tag NJLD09.

Smith is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having hazel eyes and gray hair. He was reportedly wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts and eyeglasses.

Anyone who has seen Smith or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.