Troopers: Palatka woman struck, killed while running after her dog

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Palatka woman was chasing after her dog early Monday evening when she was fatally struck by a vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 near Gordon Wilkinson Road, just north of Palatka.

The Highway Patrol said a Jeep Commander was traveling south in the left lane of U.S. 17 when the woman ran into the roadway after her dog.

Troopers said the driver of the Jeep, a 53-year-old Hawthorne man, was unable to avoid the woman and the Jeep hit her.

The woman died at the scene, troopers said. Her name has not yet been released, as troopers were still working to notify her family.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the Jeep stopped after the crash. He was not injured.