JEA operating without a Board of Directors after City Council tables decision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Jacksonville City Council and federal agents continue to investigate JEA, the city-owned utility is still operating in limbo.

As of Wednesday, there is no board of directors to oversee JEA following the resignation of all but one board member last month.

On Tuesday night City Council received the names of seven people Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry wants to serve on the Board of Directors, but the council did not take any action.

City Council had discussed if it should approve the potential board members as an emergency order but then decided against it.

The names of potential appointees will now go to the rules committee which will discuss the appointments starting next week. The full City Council will vote at a later date on approval but it could take a month or more for that to happen.

Due to the lack of board members, JEA canceled its board meeting which was set for Tuesday of this week. And it might have to do the same for next month’s board meeting.

JEA staff is still trying to determine if that will happen.

The mayor’s picks for the board are all senior executives with ties to Northeast Florida: