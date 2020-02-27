56ºF

Police investigate shooting in parking lot on Norwood

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person shot outside a clothing store in a strip mall on Norwood Avenue on Thursday afternoon was hospitalized with what Jacksonville Fire-Rescue said were serious injuries,

Police had cordoned off a large part of the parking lot and were placing evidence markers near areas that looked liked pieces of clothing.

No official information has been released about the shooting.

