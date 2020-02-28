Sheriff’s Office: 7 arrested after active meth lab found in St. Augustine home

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Seven people were arrested Thursday morning after detectives raided a St. Augustine home and found an active methamphetamine lab inside, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives found eight people in the home in the St. Augustine South neighborhood along with a meth lab that was actively producing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After securing and dismantling the lab, St. Johns County Code Enforcement arrived and following a local ordinance declared the structure uninhabitable pending a chemical analysis and any potential decontamination and/or possible demolition.

Anthony Wayne Ryan, 35, Christopher Robert Allen, 37, Sierra Leann Butner, 22, April Leyann Foerst, 29, James Robert Hodson, 43, Hope Isabel Thompson, 22, and Swayze Adam Mobley, 27, were arrested and all face drug-related charges.

The eighth person was not charged, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the home on Tanager Road was a known neighborhood problem, racking up an estimated 50 complaints in the last three years.

The Sheriff’s Office had also previously served two search warrants at the home.