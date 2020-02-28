Missing adults honored at Jacksonville City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – February 28 is Florida’Missing Adults Day, and here in Jacksonville, families of the missing honored their loved ones in a ceremony at City Hall.

Wanda Sanders’ 21-year-old daughter, Whitney, has been missing for seven years.

“She was out one night with some friends on Kings Road, and one of the young ladies she was with said that she had gone across the street to a Publix store, and that was the last time she saw her,” Sanders said. “Someone knows and I just hope and pray that they’ll just step up."

In 2019, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received over 3,300 missing person cases. Of those cases, 35% were males over the age of 18, and 25% were females.

“We care for these families," said Mayor Lenny Curry. “We’re going to work with the agencies that are going to always look to help them find answers.”

Victim advocacy groups remind people to keep updated pictures, dental records, and fingerprints of their loved ones.

“To let them know that they’re not forgotten and to keep their faces in the media," said Jo-Lee Manning, executive director of the Justice Coalition. "Encourage anyone who knows anything to come forward.