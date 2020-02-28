VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena nominated for Country Music Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards announced the nominees for each category in 2020... and a local arena made the cut!

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena has been nominated for Arena of the Year after hosting some big names last year, including Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood.

NOMINATIONS FOR ARENA OF THE YEAR:

Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA

Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA

Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL

This is the first year the academy is giving out an Arena of the Year award.

The 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. That is when they will announce the winner.