JFRD: Mobile Home Fire in Pecan Park

Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the vacant home, according to JFRD

Ryan Gulick, Associate Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at a mobile home on Bernard Road in Pecan Park, around 7:00 am Saturday morning.

There was no one inside the home when JFRD arrived on the scene. The house had stood vacant for several weeks.

Though attempts were made to extinguish the blaze, fire crews were forced to exit the structure, due to intense flames and smoke. The house was not able to be saved.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The State Fire Marshall is leading an investigation.

