Next Mayport-based littoral combat ship christened

MAYPORT, Fla. – Littoral Combat Ship 23, the future USS Cooperstown, was christened Saturday at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin.

Prior to the christening, the Lockheed Martin-led team launched the ship into the water on Jan. 19. The ship is slated to begin sea trials later this year.

“The versatility, speed and lethality of the LCS make it a critical tool to help sailors achieve their missions,” said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president of small combatants and ship systems. “Today’s christening brings the USS Cooperstown one step closer to joining a capable fleet of ships supporting Navy missions in a multitude of ways.”

Once it is delivered, it will be the tenth Freedom-variant LCS home-ported at Naval Station Mayport.