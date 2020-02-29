Palatka man arrested for leaving scene after pedestrian hit, killed

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palatka man was arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a van and killed in Flagler County, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the van was traveling along State Road 100 near County Road 302, when the van veered off the shoulder and collided with the pedestrian, a 29-year-old Orlando man.

According to FHP, the driver continued west on State Road 100, and was later stopped by deputies. Troopers identified him as Joshua Carver.

Carver was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

The pedestrian was not indentified.