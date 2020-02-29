Son charged in baseball bat beating death ruled not competent for trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 40-year-old man charged in the death of his 71-year-old mother at her home on Jacksonville’s Northside has been ruled not competent for prosecution, News4Jax learned Friday.

Jason Wood was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Barbara Wood. He was also charged with aggravated battery on his niece.

The attack at the home was reported on Feb. 4. Jason Wood’s arrest warrant stated it was a metal bat that was used in the attack on Barbara Wood, as well as the 71-year-old’s wooden walking cane.

According to the warrant, a bloody bat was found in the pantry, and a broken cane was found on the floor next to Barbara Wood’s body.

Wood’s arrest report shows he has a history of mental health issues, including schizophrenia.