Police: 1 dead after crash on private property west of Chaffee Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died after a crash Saturday evening on private property south of Interstate 10, between the First Coast Expressway and Chaffee Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they were called about 10:30 p.m. to a “vehicular accident” on private property in the area of Rosetta Road.

Police said they found a female with life-threatening injuries. Police said she was taken to an area hospital, where she later died. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide her age.

Detectives with the JSO Traffic Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating.