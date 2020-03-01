Retired Jacksonville police officer sentenced to life in prison, deemed sexual predator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former police officer who retired from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, according to Duval County court records.

On Thursday, court records show, James Trejbal, 67, was sentenced to life in prison and deemed a sexual predator.

Trejbal, who retired from JSO in 1999, was arrested Jan. 9 on child sex charges amid a sexual battery investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators identified multiple victims, and police said the incidents occurred over a span of “many years.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it was first notified of the claims in late December 2019.