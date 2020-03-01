St. Johns County Parks & Recreation Department launches new system to register for programs

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department announced the launch of a new registration system.

You will be able to register for most of the department’s programs and events through the new system called CivicRec. You can also reserve pavilions and other amenities through the system.

The department said the system was designed to streamline the registration and reservation process and allow users to pay online.

You will need to create a username and password for your account.

For more information, call 904-209-0377.