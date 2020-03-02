JFRD: storage shed fire extinguished on Sefa Circle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a storage shed fire on Sefa Circle Sunday.
After extinguishing the flames and preventing them from spreading, the department shared dramatic photos of the fire fight on twitter.
Few photos from a storage shed fire this evening in the 1700 block of Sefa Circle E....crews kept it from spreading to anything else. 📸Steve Gerbert pic.twitter.com/M7kIQvzJ32— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 2, 2020
