Man accused of battering 2 women during home invasion

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man Clay County deputies believe injured two women during a home invasion robbery in December was arrested Friday by federal marshals.

Kel Gordon Ulysse, 21, of Jacksonville, was arrested on a warrant out of Clay County for a Dec. 20 home invasion. Ulysse was captured Friday evening at a residence on Billmore Circle in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood. A judge signed an arrest warrant six days after Clay County investigators determined that Ulysse battered two women during a home invasion inside an Orange Park apartment.

According to the arrest warrant, two women were inside an apartment on Spencer Road when Ulysse illegally entered the apartment and began hitting the women in their arms, chest and head.

The warrant indicates Ulysse stole the victim’s purses, cellphones and identification. Both women tried getting their possession back from Ulysse, but he put up a much bigger fight that left both women with visible injuries, according to deputies.

Both women identified Ulysse and told investigators they both knew him for several years.

Hours after Ulysse was hauled off to the Clay County jail, he posted $85,000 bond. He is to have no contact with the two women as a condition of his release.