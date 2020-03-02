NASA looking for next generation astronauts

With an eye toward the moon and Mars, NASA has started to accept applications for the next class of Artemis Generation astronauts. The application period opened Monday and will continue through Tuesday, March 31.

Dating back to 1960, NASA has selected 350 people to train as astronaut candidates for its missions to explore space and today there are 48 astronauts in the active astronaut corps.

What’s one of their goals? NASA wants to send the first woman and the next man to the moon by 2024.

The basic requirements include a United States citizenship, a master’s degree in a STEM field, at least two years of related, progressively responsible professional experience or at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in jet command, and pass the NASA long-duration spaceflight physical.

“Last time we surpassed all previous records and received roughly 18,300 applications and we hired 12 candidates," said Anne Roemer, NASA astronaut selection manager.

As part of the application process, applicants will be required to take an online assessment that will require up to two hours to complete.

“We learn how to fly the T-38 Jet, we perform spacewalks, we learn the Russian language, we learn how to operate the robotics on the international space station and then we learned the systems that are associated with the ISS as well," said Jessica Watkins, a NASA 2017 astronaut candidate.

After completing training, the new astronauts could launch on American rockets and spacecraft developed for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program to live and work aboard the International Space Station. In orbit 250 miles above the Earth’s surface, these astronauts will take part in experiments that benefit life at home and prepare us for more distant exploration.

Next on the list, taking a new landing system to the moon’s surface.

After returning from the moon, these new experiences will prepare NASA to send the first humans to Mars in the mid-2030s.

You can apply to #BeAnAstronaut at www.usajobs.gov.