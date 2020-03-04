75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

75ºF

Local News

Florida bill targets ‘phony baloney’ use of support animals

Associated Press, AP

Tags: support animals, fake, Florida bill
BATON ROUGE, LA - APRIL 17: Holly Quaglia (L) kisses her dog Lily who was rescued from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina during a rally to support Senate Bill 607 by U.S. Senator Clo Fontenot (R-LA) at the Capitol Building April 17, 2006 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The bill would require plans for the humane evacuation and sheltering of service animals and household pets in a time of disaster. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
BATON ROUGE, LA - APRIL 17: Holly Quaglia (L) kisses her dog Lily who was rescued from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina during a rally to support Senate Bill 607 by U.S. Senator Clo Fontenot (R-LA) at the Capitol Building April 17, 2006 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The bill would require plans for the humane evacuation and sheltering of service animals and household pets in a time of disaster. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (2006 Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida landlords wouldn't be able to prohibit emotional support animals, but people who falsely claim to need one could face jail time under a bill unanimously passed by the Senate.

The bill passed Tuesday would ensure renters who need emotional support animals are protected.

The legislation also would create penalties of up to 60 days and jail and a $500 fine for people who falsely or fraudulently claim to need the animals in order to move their pets into an apartment where they wouldn’t otherwise be allowed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.