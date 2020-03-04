Here’s why you may have seen smoke, ash in Clay County and surrounding areas

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The News4Jax newsroom was flooded with calls on Wednesday, with viewers saying they could see large amounts of smoke and ash around southern Clay County.

Officials said a controlled burn is to blame.

The Florida Emergency Management in Clay County said Camp Blanding is conducting a nearly 3,000-acre aerial prescribed burn in Clay County to reduce future wildfire hazards.

They said some people may see smoke and ash due to the winds. As of Wednesday afternoon, smoke could be seen as far away as the Orange Park Mall.

Residents may also see aircraft in the area. Anyone with allergies or breathing conditions should probably remain inside. Please consider bringing pets inside as well.

Clay County is currently conducting a controlled burn which is creating smoky conditions outside in the NAS Jax area.... Posted by NAS Jacksonville on Wednesday, March 4, 2020