Judge hands down 15-year sentence to man convicted of molestation, lewd conduct

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville man convicted of sex crime charges will spend the next 15 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender once he is released from incarceration, according to St. Johns County Clerk of Court officials.

Loren Patrick Linkfield, 47, learned his fate Wednesday afternoon when he went before a judge for sentencing.

Linkfield was originally facing three counts of child molestation and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct on a girl between the ages of 12 and 16, but he was acquitted of two of the molestation charges and convicted of one count of molestation and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior.

St. Johns County Clerk of Court officials told News4Jax he will serve a total of 15 years in prison for the two charges that he was convicted of. The judge did not order probation after the prison sentence, but did state Linkfield will have to register as a sex offender upon completion of his time in prison.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by News4Jax on April 3, 2018, Linkfield inappropriately touched the girl and forced her to touch him in October, November and December 2017. The warrant did not indicate the relationship between Linkfield and the girl.

Court records show Linkfield was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on March 15, 2018, at a home on Sweetwater Oaks Drive in Mandarin before he was handed over to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to face charges.