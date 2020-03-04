New ‘Florida See Say’ app aims to keep Nassau County safe

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced a new, free mobile app called Florida See Something, Say Something (Florida See Say).

The mobile app allows people to report suspicious activity, specifically items related to terrorism and homeland security.

The community can also access educational materials and PSA videos to learn what is considered suspicious activity and how to stay safe.

“The public plays a critical role in keeping our county safe,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “One person who submits one tip can minimize or even prevent an attack.”

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging everyone to download the free app ahead of any potential suspicious activity.

To download the app, search “Florida See Say” in your phone’s app store (Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for Apple users). Users may also access valuable educational materials from suspicious activity indicators to creating plans in the event of an emergency. For more information or to access educational materials, go to flseesay.org.

When someone opens the app for the first time, the app will automatically detect the closest law enforcement agency via the phone’s location settings. If the citizen does not have location settings enabled, the app will prompt the citizen to enter their city, county, or zip code. Once a citizen submits a tip, it is automatically sent to the local law enforcement agency.

Another feature of the app is the ability for law enforcement to send push notifications to all app users within the county or all app users within a specific area. This will be an especially useful tool for agencies to use during local events like parades, festivals, or other events to remind attendees to stay aware of their surroundings and remain vigilant.