Proposed high school zoning changes discussed at workshop in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A revised zoning proposal took the spotlight Tuesday during a St. Johns County School Board workshop.

The St. Johns County School District is redrawing zone boundaries as it prepares to break ground on a new high school, known as High School HHH. The new school will be built on International Golf Parkway, next to Mill Creek Academy.

According to the School District, the revised proposal would split the Orangedale area into two separate areas with Trout Creek as the dividing line. Areas west of Trout Creek are proposed to remain at Bartram Trail High School. Areas east of Trout Creek and along SR 16 are proposed to attend High School HHH.

The revised proposal would leave River Oaks Plantation, Cunningham Creek Estates and Fruit Cove Woods at Bartram Trail High School.

There would be no changes to the Creekside High School Attendance Zone.

High School HHH is expected to open in time for the 2021-2022 school year.