Firefighters: Fire at home in Arlington believed to be intentional

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fire at a home Wednesday night in Arlington is believed to have been intentionally started, and someone was detained by police, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire was reported at a house on Dandy Avenue just after 9 p.m. It was brought under control after about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the fire. It’s unclear if the person being questioned by police was facing charges.

The American Red Cross was requested for one adult.