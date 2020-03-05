60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

60ºF

Local News

Jaguars’ AJ Bouye: ‘Jacksonville, what a ride’

Associated Press

Tags: Jaguars, News, Jacksonville, AJ Bouye
A.J. Bouye #21 of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
A.J. Bouye #21 of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round draft pick, the cornerback posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram page.

Here’s his post:

View this post on Instagram

Excited for this next chapter 🔵🟠

A post shared by AJ Bouye (@aj_bouye) on

The fourth-round pick in the deal is the one the Broncos acquired from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline last season for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who helped his new team reach the Super Bowl.

Bouye, who is due $13 million each of the next two seasons, has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons in Houston and Jacksonville. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.

His acquisition could complicate Chris Harris Jr.'s future. Harris, who served as a mentor to Bouye early in his career when they shared the same agent, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in two weeks.

Harris tweeted his congratulations to Bouye and Chiefs D-back Tyrann Mathieu then tweeted a message to Harris imagining them playing in the same backfield in Kansas City.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax & The Associated Press - All rights reserved.