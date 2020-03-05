Jaguars’ AJ Bouye: ‘Jacksonville, what a ride’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round draft pick, the cornerback posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram page.

Here’s his post:

The fourth-round pick in the deal is the one the Broncos acquired from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline last season for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who helped his new team reach the Super Bowl.

Bouye, who is due $13 million each of the next two seasons, has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons in Houston and Jacksonville. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.

His acquisition could complicate Chris Harris Jr.'s future. Harris, who served as a mentor to Bouye early in his career when they shared the same agent, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in two weeks.

Harris tweeted his congratulations to Bouye and Chiefs D-back Tyrann Mathieu then tweeted a message to Harris imagining them playing in the same backfield in Kansas City.