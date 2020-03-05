65ºF

Local News

JFRD: 1 shot at check cashing business

Ashley Harding, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a shooting at a Jacksonville business, firefighters said.

The shooting was reported at a check cashing business at the corner of University and Atlantic boulevards.

Police tape could be seen outside the Jacksonville Check Casher’s building.

News4Jax is working to learn more about the shooting and will update as more information becomes available.

