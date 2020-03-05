JFRD: 1 shot at check cashing business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a shooting at a Jacksonville business, firefighters said.
The shooting was reported at a check cashing business at the corner of University and Atlantic boulevards.
Police tape could be seen outside the Jacksonville Check Casher’s building.
