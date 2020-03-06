2 adults, 2 children injured in early morning house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after an early morning fire at a duplex on West Third Street, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue.

The firefighters responded just after midnight to the fire a few blocks west of Fairfax Street. The first units reported fire showing and requested more units. JFRD said all occupants were out of the house when units arrived and two adults and two children were taken to area hospitals.

Three of the patients were only treated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was requested to help at least one resident displaced by the fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started and the state fire marshal is investigating.