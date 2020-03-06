Man with gunshot wound found dead in Northwest Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man with a gunshot wound was found dead inside a home Friday in Northwest Jacksonville.

The unidentified man was found around 3 p.m. in a home in the 1800 block of West 29th near Fairfax Street in Moncrief.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out if the man was shot somewhere else and then came back to the home before he died.

JSO said it is interviewing a witness but there are no suspects at this time.