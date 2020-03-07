UNF faculty, Board of Trustees grapple over raises

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The faculty at the University of North Florida is fighting for raises after years of what the local union president calls “depressed wages.”

“For more than a decade, faculty has been underpaid," said Kally Malcom-Bjorklund, Chapter President for United Faculty of Florida (UFF) and associate professor at UNF. “Without a significant increase with raises, we are going to get to a crisis point. And we are starting to see that now.”

State data shows that the UNF faculty of about 570 people are paid 17% below the median pay for faculty of other schools in the state university system, Malcom-Bjorklund said.

“If we don’t continue to invest in faculty we will start to lose the best people that we have,” she said. “We are seeing fewer applications come in and that’s because of our wages.”

During ongoing negotiations with the UNF Board of Trustees, which oversees pay raises, the faculty representatives first asked for a 9% raise for the 2019-2020 school year. The Board of Trustees eventually countered with a 3% raise with a one-time bonus for qualifying staff.

“We came down to 6% and that’s sort of where we are stuck,” Malcom-Bjorklund said.

The two previous school years, the faculty received a 2 percent raise, but Malcom-Bjorklund said the raises aren’t keeping up with the increases in the cost of living. During the same time frame, administrator raises have increased by 25%, she said.

“We are asking for a little bit of equity,” Malcom-Bjorklund said.

The union argues that increases in revenues at UNF have not translated into higher wages for faculty and that is hurting the effort to recruit the best staff.

"We’re a top-tier, national university and no longer perceived as just a regional institution,” said UNF President David Szymanski in a press release. “This national recognition is also a strong testament to our outstanding faculty, staff and our phenomenally talented students.”

According to U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 edition of “Best Colleges,” which includes data from more than 1,900 colleges and universities across the country, UNF is ranked #281 in National Universities and #140 in Top Public Schools.

To increase faculty salaries by 6% would cost $3 million, the union said. That kind of increase would be a drop in the bucket that wouldn’t affect tuition cost, Malcom-Bjorklund said. Currently, the average salary for a faculty member is about $70,000.

On top of the tense negotiations, Malcom-Bjorklund said some union yard signs placed around campus advocating for faculty raises have been going missing or moved.

“It’s a strange little game and it’s about the least of my worries,” she said. “We don’t know who is doing it or why but we will still try to educate the campus community on the issues here.”

Signs advocating for faculty raises that were placed around UNF campus have been going missing. (News4Jax)

Attorney Michael Mattimore is representing the BOT in negotiations. He did not respond to a request for comment.

A UNF spokeswoman issued a statement about the negotiations Thursday: “The UNF Administration values and supports our faculty, however we do not discuss ongoing collective bargaining negotiations.”

The next bargaining session is on March 13 and is open to the public.