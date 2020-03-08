Health officials work to confirm 6th COVID-19 case in GA

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Saturday night it is waiting on the confirmation of a new coronavirus case in Fulton County.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted that the patient was tested at the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and the results came back as a presumptive positive.

Update: @GaDPH is confirming a new presumptive positive case for #COVID19 in Fulton County. This patient was tested today at the @GaDPH lab.



Georgia now has 5 confirmed positive cases of #COVID19 along with 2 presumptive positive cases awaiting @CDCgov confirmation. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 8, 2020

According to the governor, Georgia has a total of five confirmed cases and two presumptive cases awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.