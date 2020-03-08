44ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

44ºF

Local News

Health officials work to confirm 6th COVID-19 case in GA

Fulton County resident tests presumptive positive

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

Tags: Coronavirus
Memorial Hermann asked 11 healthcare workers who were in direct contact with one of the confirmed patients to self-quarantine for 14 days, as recommended by the CDC.
Memorial Hermann asked 11 healthcare workers who were in direct contact with one of the confirmed patients to self-quarantine for 14 days, as recommended by the CDC. (KPRC)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Saturday night it is waiting on the confirmation of a new coronavirus case in Fulton County.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted that the patient was tested at the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and the results came back as a presumptive positive.

According to the governor, Georgia has a total of five confirmed cases and two presumptive cases awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.