Teen found shot in the arm on Westside of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the arm Monday afternoon on the Westside of Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old was injured during a shooting around 3 p.m. on Vandalay Drive.

He is expected to recover.

According to JSO, investigators don’t know if the shooting happened in the house or on the street, in part because the victim is not telling detectives what happened.

JSO is working to gather home surveillance and is canvassing the area to find out what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact First Coast Crime Stoppers or the Sheriff’s Office.