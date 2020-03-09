Woman searching for owner of ‘pendant charm urn’ found at Jacksonville park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman is searching for the owner of a lost pendant charm that appears to have fallen off of someone’s neck.

The charm contains the ashes of a loved one. The charm is purple with diamonds and says, " Always on my mind - Forever in my heart."

Sandra Hoverter said she found it near the McGirts Creek Community Center and Lew Brantley Park.

“I found this at a Lew Brantley park today," the Facebook post said. "It is a pendant charm urn with a loved ones ashes in it and I would like to get it back to the person who lost it.”

If this is your charm, or you know whose it is, please reach out to Sandra Lea Hoverter on Facebook.