3 safe after boat capsizes in St. Augustine Inlet

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A small boat with three people on board capsized Tuesday afternoon in the St. Augustine Inlet, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

Fire Rescue said two of the boaters were pulled from the choppy waters and the third boater was able to swim to shore on the northern end of Anastasia Island, where she was picked up. News4Jax was told she has a background in swimming.

Video shows a St. Augustine Fire Department boat coming to the Vilano boat ramp, carrying two of the rescued boaters.

All three boaters were checked out by paramedics.

The swamped boat was towed to a dock.