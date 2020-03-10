71ºF

Local News

3 safe after boat capsizes in St. Augustine Inlet

St. Johns County Fire Rescue: 2 boaters pulled from the water, 3rd boater swam to shore

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

A still image from a video shows the St. Augustine fireboat coming to the Vilano boat ramp with two of the rescued boaters.
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A small boat with three people on board capsized Tuesday afternoon in the St. Augustine Inlet, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

Fire Rescue said two of the boaters were pulled from the choppy waters and the third boater was able to swim to shore on the northern end of Anastasia Island, where she was picked up. News4Jax was told she has a background in swimming.

Video shows a St. Augustine Fire Department boat coming to the Vilano boat ramp, carrying two of the rescued boaters.

All three boaters were checked out by paramedics.

The swamped boat was towed to a dock.

The swamped boat was towed to a dock. (WJXT)

