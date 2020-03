JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person has died after a car drove off an Interstate 95 off-ramp on Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on the I-95 South off-ramp at Philips Highway. JFRD said one other person was injured in the crash.

During the investigation, Florida Highway Patrol closed the ramp.