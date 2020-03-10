Jacksonville 5K offers all-you-can-eat ice cream at finish line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I scream, you scream, we all RUN for ice cream!

Talk about motivation! Kilwin’s Ice Cream Run in Jacksonville is giving the best incentive to run 3.1 miles on Saturday (March 28) morning... all-you-can-eat ice cream!

The race will feature a 1-Mile run/walk and a timed 5K run/walk at the St. Johns Town Center. Shirts will be given to all those who register, and a souvenir medal will be given to 5K participants who cross the finish line.

The event will help raise money for Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech.

Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech teaches children who are deaf or hard of hearing to listen and talk.

The races will begin on Saturday, March 28 at 6:30 AM – 9:30 AM

Kilwins Jacksonville | 10281 Midtown Parkway #125

Packet Pick Up:

Pickup #1 will be on Wednesday, March 25 at Clarke Jacksonville, from 7:30 am - 5:30 pm, located in the Mandarin area. Please pull up to the designated area with your printed registration confirmation page and volunteers will provide you with a goody bag, your shirt and bib. You won’t even have to get out of your car! You may pick-up for other people, but please have their printed registration page or their name written down on your list. Clarke Jacksonville’s address is 9803 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

Pickup #2 will be at Kilwins Jacksonville in the St. Johns Town Center on Friday, March 27 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Congratulations to all runners who participated in the Gate River Run 15K on Saturday. We hope to see you at the #KilwinsIceCreamRun! Today, March 9 is the last chance to secure a performance t-shirt when you register: https://bit.ly/2MjPKSw Posted by Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech on Monday, March 9, 2020