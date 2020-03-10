JSO wants to know if you’ve had sex with this man
29-year-old accused of having sex without disclosing HIV-positive status
A 29-year-old Jacksonville man has been charged with having sex without disclosing his positive HIV status.
Greg Anderson was arrested Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.
Police said after investigating further, they decided to release Anderson’s name and photo to see if other victims might be out there.
Anyone who has any information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.
