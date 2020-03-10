Veterans Affairs: No visitors, no new admissions amid coronavirus threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Department of Veterans Affairs on Tuesday announced new safeguards that it said are aimed at limiting people to the risk of being exposed to the new coronavirus.

The VA said all of its nursing homes have adopted a “no visitor” stance, meaning no outside visitors will be able to see residents. The only exceptions will be when veterans are in hospice care, and in those cases, visitors will be limited to a specific veteran’s room.

All VA nursing homes have also suspended new admissions. Resident transfers are still permitted after medical personnel have determined patients are not at risk for infection from COVID-19 or transmitting COVID-19.

According to the VA, the new safeguards are aimed at limiting exposure risk for nursing home residents and spinal cord injury patients, which it said are most susceptible to the virus.

The VA said nursing home staff will be screened daily for the virus.