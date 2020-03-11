2 people found dead in Moncrief Home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and a woman were found dead inside of a home in Moncrief on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO and Jacksonville Fire Rescue were called to the home on West 26th Street for a well-being check around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators said the man and woman died of trauma. They believe that foul play is involved.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.